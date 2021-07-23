Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.3% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,815,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,214,000 after purchasing an additional 531,091 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,566,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,081,000 after purchasing an additional 146,660 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,861,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,051,000 after purchasing an additional 763,198 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,659,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after purchasing an additional 132,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

