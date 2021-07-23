Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Global X MLP ETF comprises 2.3% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.67% of Global X MLP ETF worth $14,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after acquiring an additional 54,602 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 640,120.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 128,024 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MLPA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.56. 4,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,442. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.14. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $41.54.

