Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Sets New 1-Year High at $82.01

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.01 and last traded at $81.47, with a volume of 1607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.26.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.89.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $7,841,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,430 shares of company stock worth $22,523,163. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

