Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 79,415 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,415 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $11,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 1.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 28.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UAA opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.24.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. OTR Global upgraded Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.41.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

