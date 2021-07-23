Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,085 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,307 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.13% of Preferred Bank worth $10,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFBC. Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.78. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $883.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

