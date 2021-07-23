Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $11.77 Million in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,197,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSAGU. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,830,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,353,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,390,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,967,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,407,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PSAGU opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.07.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

