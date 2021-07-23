Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,060 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $10,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Insperity by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,658,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Insperity by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,165 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,563,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,491 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $92.61 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

