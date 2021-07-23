Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 50.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 495,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 505,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICPT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 24,287 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $17.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.80. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $570.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.55.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.