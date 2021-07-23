Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Acquires 5,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,970.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $79,550.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00.

GBDC stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 988,484 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 105.1% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 854,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 109.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 670,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.3% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,142,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,943,000 after purchasing an additional 318,851 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

