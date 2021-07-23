Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) by 109.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,061 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.27% of Goodrich Petroleum worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 27,941 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.52.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. Equities analysts predict that Goodrich Petroleum Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

