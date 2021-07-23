Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 225.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $168.77 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.10 and a 12-month high of $174.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

