Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $875,000 Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,596 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $148.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $92.11 and a twelve month high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

