Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 80,060 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 55.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,060 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,898,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,629,000 after purchasing an additional 40,512 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 107.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 231,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 120,207 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $5,000,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $244,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,232 shares of company stock worth $6,960,743 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.