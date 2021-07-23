Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GROUF. Canaccord Genuity cut Grafton Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Grafton Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Grafton Group stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. Grafton Group has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

