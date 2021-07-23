Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given New C$94.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GRT.UN. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to C$94.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$91.44.

TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$86.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.25. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$71.66 and a 52-week high of C$87.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$82.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

