Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Price Hits $0.0134 on Major Exchanges

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and $301,786.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00048712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.18 or 0.00862082 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

