GravityCoin (GXX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. GravityCoin has a market cap of $19,518.04 and approximately $2.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00039127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00103129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00141162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,417.61 or 1.00140546 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,029,277 coins. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

