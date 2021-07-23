GravityCoin Price Tops $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $19,518.04 and approximately $2.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00039127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00103129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00141162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,417.61 or 1.00140546 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,029,277 coins. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.