Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 23.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 4,684.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 6.5% during the first quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO stock opened at $577.90 on Friday. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $311.71 and a fifty-two week high of $657.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $571.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.16 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 81,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

