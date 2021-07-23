Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.75.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $2,513,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,971,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,601,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,399 shares of company stock worth $8,694,021. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $212.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $149.51 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

