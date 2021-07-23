Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,022,282 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 97.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,022,282 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Open Text were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Open Text by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,817,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $468,374,000 after buying an additional 157,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,479,000 after buying an additional 791,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Open Text by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,807,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,954,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Open Text by 11.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,126,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,657,000 after purchasing an additional 409,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,638,000. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Text alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTEX. Barclays downgraded Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Open Text has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.