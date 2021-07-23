Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GWLIF. TD Securities increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a $29.53 target price on Great-West Lifeco and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.34.

OTCMKTS GWLIF opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.98. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

