Greenhouse Funds LLLP Acquires New Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 146,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,191,000. Nordson comprises 3.1% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $109,180,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,224,000 after buying an additional 459,332 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,993,000 after buying an additional 195,534 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth $36,250,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 842,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,423,000 after buying an additional 170,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

NDSN stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.93. 26 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.89. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $226.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

