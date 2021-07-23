Greenhouse Funds LLLP Makes New $11.52 Million Investment in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 412,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 716.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 1,261.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $30.75. 8,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,287. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,034,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

