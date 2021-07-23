Greenhouse Funds LLLP Makes New $29.19 Million Investment in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 146,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,191,000. Nordson accounts for approximately 3.1% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 20.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Nordson by 4.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Nordson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Nordson by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Nordson by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

NDSN traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,521. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $226.76.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. Nordson’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

