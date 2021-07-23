Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) versus Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Financial Comparison

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Similarweb and Grom Social Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Similarweb 0 2 5 0 2.71 Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Similarweb currently has a consensus price target of $26.80, indicating a potential upside of 11.90%. Given Similarweb’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Similarweb is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Similarweb and Grom Social Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Similarweb $93.49 million 19.03 -$22.00 million N/A N/A Grom Social Enterprises $6.16 million 4.71 -$5.74 million N/A N/A

Grom Social Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Similarweb.

Profitability

This table compares Similarweb and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Similarweb N/A N/A N/A Grom Social Enterprises -99.54% -74.28% -38.06%

Summary

Similarweb beats Grom Social Enterprises on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, sector or company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities, forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

