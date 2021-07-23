GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GRWG. Roth Capital raised GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.22.

GrowGeneration stock opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.48 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,515.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $3,188,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,300. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

