Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 13.71%.

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.82. 780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,988. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $104.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

