Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 508.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,549 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $41,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,117,000 after buying an additional 899,916 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,011,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,633,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,613,000 after buying an additional 567,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 977,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,200,000 after buying an additional 439,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at $743,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $120,167.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,828,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,580,525.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,716 shares of company stock worth $3,562,544 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Guardant Health stock opened at $119.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.61. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.69 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

