HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,225.00

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,225 ($29.07) and last traded at GBX 2,221.52 ($29.02), with a volume of 9399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,190 ($28.61).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,116.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 265.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

About HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE)

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.