Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 423.69 ($5.54). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 415 ($5.42), with a volume of 17,867 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 410.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of £156.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.03.

Hargreaves Services Company Profile (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

