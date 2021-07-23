Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Position Reduced by Baker BROS. Advisors LP

Baker BROS. Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,400 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 82.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HRMY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,469. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $52.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $59.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

