Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Shares Gap Up to $19.01

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.01, but opened at $19.78. Harsco shares last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 383 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Harsco by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Harsco during the 1st quarter worth about $761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco during the 1st quarter worth about $1,057,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Harsco during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

