Hathor Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.27 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001263 BTC on popular exchanges. Hathor has a market cap of $74.89 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00039506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00101205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00140466 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,851.24 or 1.00195483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

