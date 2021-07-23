HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrainsWay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BrainsWay presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ BWAY opened at $9.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $149.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.27. BrainsWay has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter worth about $1,084,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter worth about $1,173,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter worth about $1,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

