HCA Healthcare, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.77 Per Share (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.86.

Shares of HCA opened at $246.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.47. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $254.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 38,390 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $7,674,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,141 shares of company stock valued at $61,311,465. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

