Head-To-Head Analysis: Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (OTCMKTS:ANWWQ) & World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (OTCMKTS:ANWWQ) and World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Aegean Marine Petroleum Network alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aegean Marine Petroleum Network and World Fuel Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aegean Marine Petroleum Network 0 0 0 0 N/A World Fuel Services 0 1 1 0 2.50

World Fuel Services has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.74%. Given World Fuel Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe World Fuel Services is more favorable than Aegean Marine Petroleum Network.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aegean Marine Petroleum Network and World Fuel Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aegean Marine Petroleum Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A World Fuel Services $20.36 billion 0.09 $109.50 million $1.15 25.50

World Fuel Services has higher revenue and earnings than Aegean Marine Petroleum Network.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of World Fuel Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of World Fuel Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aegean Marine Petroleum Network and World Fuel Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aegean Marine Petroleum Network N/A N/A N/A World Fuel Services 0.48% 2.66% 1.08%

Summary

World Fuel Services beats Aegean Marine Petroleum Network on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Company Profile

AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM is a marine fuel logistics company that physically supplies and markets refined marine fuel and lubricants to ships in port and at sea. They intends to focus on growing its fleet of double hull bunkering tankers and expanding its service centers in strategic locations worldwide to further enhance the Companys extensive customer relationships and leading industry position.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports and overflight permits. Its Land segment offers fuel, heating oil, propane, natural gas, lubricants and related products and services to petroleum distributors & retail petroleum operators, as well as industrial, commercial, residential and government customers. This segment also offers management services for procuring fuel and price risk management; advisory and fulfillment solutions related to power, natural gas and other energy products; consulting, renewable fuel products, carbon management and renewable energy solutions and card payment solutions; and government payment systems for fuel procurement, merchant processing services, toll payment solutions and commercial payment programs. Its Marine segment markets fuel, lubricants and related products & services to international container & tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time charter operators, offshore rig owners & operators, the U.S., foreign governments and other fuel suppliers. Its marine fuel-related services include management services to procure fuel, cost control, quality control, and claims management services. This segment also engages in the fueling of vessels, transportation & delivery of fuel and fuel-related products. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegean Marine Petroleum Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.