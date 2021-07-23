Head-To-Head Comparison: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) & High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) and High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and High Tide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 0 0 1 0 3.00 High Tide 0 0 0 0 N/A

1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.66%. Given 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is more favorable than High Tide.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and High Tide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1-800-FLOWERS.COM $1.49 billion 1.36 $59.00 million $0.98 31.66 High Tide $61.92 million N/A -$4.73 million N/A N/A

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has higher revenue and earnings than High Tide.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.4% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.3% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and High Tide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 5.61% 27.79% 12.31% High Tide -21.16% -37.66% -13.81%

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM beats High Tide on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals. It offers its products and services under the 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl's Cookies, FruitBouquets.com, Harry & David, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman's, Personalization Universe, Simply Chocolate, Goodsey, DesignPac, Stock Yards, Shari's Berries, BloomNet, Napco, and Flowerama brand names. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company provides data analytics services, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of June 3, 2021, it operated 88 retail locations in Canada. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.