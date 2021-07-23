Head-To-Head Contrast: Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) & Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Flywire alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Flywire and Zillow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flywire 0 0 9 0 3.00 Zillow Group 2 5 16 0 2.61

Flywire presently has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.79%. Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $166.25, indicating a potential upside of 49.10%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Flywire.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flywire and Zillow Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flywire $131.78 million 25.22 -$11.11 million N/A N/A Zillow Group $3.34 billion 8.27 -$162.12 million ($0.42) -265.48

Flywire has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Flywire and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flywire N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group 1.55% 1.41% 0.90%

Summary

Zillow Group beats Flywire on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. Flywire Corporation was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans. Its portfolio of brands include Zillow, Zillow Offers, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Home Loans, Trulia, StreetEasy, and HotPads. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.