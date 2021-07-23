Head-To-Head Contrast: Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) & Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.1% of Gold Fields shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Gold Fields has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Fields and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A Sandstorm Gold 28.36% 4.74% 4.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gold Fields and Sandstorm Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Fields $3.89 billion 2.11 $723.00 million $1.00 9.23 Sandstorm Gold $93.03 million 15.71 $13.82 million $0.12 62.50

Gold Fields has higher revenue and earnings than Sandstorm Gold. Gold Fields is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gold Fields and Sandstorm Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Fields 0 3 1 0 2.25 Sandstorm Gold 1 3 5 0 2.44

Gold Fields currently has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 32.72%. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus price target of $12.07, suggesting a potential upside of 60.89%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Gold Fields.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Gold Fields on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. It has a portfolio of 201 streams and royalties. The company has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

