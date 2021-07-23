Head-To-Head Contrast: Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) & Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. Kimco Realty pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimco Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Kimco Realty and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty $1.06 billion 8.44 $1.00 billion $1.17 17.60 Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $955.30 million 1.72 $105.37 million N/A N/A

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

Profitability

This table compares Kimco Realty and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty 99.83% 18.60% 9.04% Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kimco Realty and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty 0 3 10 0 2.77 Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kimco Realty currently has a consensus price target of $21.60, suggesting a potential upside of 4.91%. Given Kimco Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

Volatility & Risk

Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Kimco Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Kimco Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.