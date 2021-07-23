Head-To-Head Contrast: Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) versus Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Digital and Zynga’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital 572.60% -10.66% -10.59% Zynga -15.48% -1.33% -0.66%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Marathon Digital and Zynga, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Zynga 1 1 11 0 2.77

Marathon Digital presently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.02%. Zynga has a consensus target price of $12.70, suggesting a potential upside of 22.79%. Given Marathon Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Zynga.

Volatility & Risk

Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.5, meaning that its share price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynga has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marathon Digital and Zynga’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $4.36 million 577.24 -$10.45 million ($0.12) -210.50 Zynga $1.97 billion 5.70 -$429.40 million ($0.02) -517.00

Marathon Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zynga. Zynga is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.7% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Zynga shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Zynga shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc. provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile advertisements, engagement advertisements and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships for marketers and advertisers; and licenses its own brands. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

