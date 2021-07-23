Head-To-Head Contrast: The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) vs. Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT)

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) and Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get The AZEK alerts:

This table compares The AZEK and Karat Packaging’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The AZEK $899.26 million 6.26 -$122.23 million $0.59 61.66 Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Karat Packaging has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The AZEK.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for The AZEK and Karat Packaging, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The AZEK 1 3 9 1 2.71 Karat Packaging 0 0 7 0 3.00

The AZEK currently has a consensus price target of $47.15, indicating a potential upside of 29.61%. Karat Packaging has a consensus price target of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.13%. Given The AZEK’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe The AZEK is more favorable than Karat Packaging.

Profitability

This table compares The AZEK and Karat Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The AZEK -8.42% 8.82% 5.93% Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of The AZEK shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of The AZEK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The AZEK beats Karat Packaging on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names. The company offers its products to domestic and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.