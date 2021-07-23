Head-To-Head Review: Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) versus ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT)

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Sonova alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sonova and ADM Tronics Unlimited, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonova 0 6 4 0 2.40 ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sonova and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonova $2.82 billion 8.68 $630.15 million $1.66 45.80 ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 2.89 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

Sonova has higher revenue and earnings than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Sonova shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sonova and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonova N/A N/A N/A ADM Tronics Unlimited -15.95% -16.05% -9.44%

Risk & Volatility

Sonova has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sonova beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products. The Cochlear Implants segment involves the activities relevant to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing implants and related products. The firm offers its products under the brands Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, Connect Hearing, Boots Hearingcare, AudioNova, Geers, and Advanced Bionics. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Staefa, Switzerland.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use; non-toxic composite fabricating resin; non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering. The Chemical segment offers water-based chemical products used for the food packaging and converting industries, and antistatic conductive paints, coatings and other products. The Electronics segment includes its Sonotron and Action subsidiaries. The Engineering segment provides certain engineering services, including research, development, quality control and quality assurance services, along with regulatory compliance services. The company was founded by Alfonso DiMino on November 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.