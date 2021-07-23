Head to Head Survey: Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) and First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) and First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and First Midwest Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Midwest Bancorp $791.97 million 2.54 $107.90 million $1.18 14.91

First Midwest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestore Financial Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.6% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Lifestore Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lifestore Financial Group and First Midwest Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifestore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A First Midwest Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00

First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.70%. Given First Midwest Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Midwest Bancorp is more favorable than Lifestore Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and First Midwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A First Midwest Bancorp 21.08% 7.59% 0.90%

Dividends

Lifestore Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. First Midwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Midwest Bancorp pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Midwest Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Midwest Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Lifestore Financial Group has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Midwest Bancorp beats Lifestore Financial Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifestore Financial Group

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards. It also provides insurance agency products and services; investment and cash management services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in West Jefferson, North Carolina.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties. In addition, the company offers treasury management products and services comprising automated clearing house collection, lockbox, remote deposit capture, and financial electronic data interchange; wire transfer, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, direct deposit, and positive pay services; information reporting services; corporate credit cards; and liquidity management, fraud prevention, and merchant services. Further, it provides fiduciary and executor, financial planning, investment advisory, employee benefit plan, and private banking services to corporate and public retirement plans, foundations and endowments, high net worth individuals, and multi-employer trust funds. Additionally, the company offers debit and automated teller machine (ATM), and credit cards; internet and mobile, and telephone banking services; and financial education services. The company operates 115 locations and 184 ATMs in metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, eastern Iowa, and other markets in the Midwest. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

