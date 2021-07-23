Head to Head Survey: TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) vs. AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) and AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.1% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of AppFolio shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.0% of AppFolio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and AppFolio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG Pace Tech Opportunities $103.97 million 5.38 -$33.32 million ($2.86) -3.48 AppFolio $310.06 million 15.56 $158.40 million $4.44 31.49

AppFolio has higher revenue and earnings than TPG Pace Tech Opportunities. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppFolio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and AppFolio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG Pace Tech Opportunities 0 0 1 0 3.00 AppFolio 1 2 0 0 1.67

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.91%. AppFolio has a consensus target price of $129.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.74%. Given TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is more favorable than AppFolio.

Profitability

This table compares TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and AppFolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG Pace Tech Opportunities N/A N/A N/A AppFolio 49.58% 62.71% 42.56%

Summary

AppFolio beats TPG Pace Tech Opportunities on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. in July 2020. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase. The company was founded by Brian Donahoo, Klaus Schauser and Jonathan Walker in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

