Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Trading 5.6% Higher

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.79 and last traded at C$3.74. 336,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 744,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.54.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HWX. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Headwater Exploration has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.71.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.28. The firm has a market cap of C$729.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.00.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$23.12 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.3935226 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.