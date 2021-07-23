Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Express, Inc. is a leader in transportation and logistics. Heartland Express provides collaborative truckload transportation service that enables companies to deliver exceptional service across their transportation network to improve customer satisfaction. The company provides truckload transportation service to virtually all markets east of the Rocky Mountains at any length of haul. Heartland Express transports a variety of goods, including automotive parts, consumer goods, paper and plastic products, retail goods, and packaged foodstuffs. The company serves the truckload transportation needs of the top shippers in America. Heartland operates in the United States and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 121,512 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

