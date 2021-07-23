HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €83.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HEI. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €84.08 ($98.92).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €73.70 ($86.71) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The business’s fifty day moving average is €73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

