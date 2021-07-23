Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLIO. TheStreet raised Helios Technologies from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $77.09 on Monday. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $79.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $21,533,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 175,766 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 269,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after acquiring an additional 77,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,462,000 after acquiring an additional 59,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50,865 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

